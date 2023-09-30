Social Media: A Weapon of Mass Distraction, Says Bombay HC Judge

Justice Mahesh Sonak of the Goa bench of the Bombay High Court has expressed concern over the impact of social media and mass media, labeling them as “weapons of mass distraction.” Speaking at a lecture series called ‘GRK-Law Talks’ at the G R Kare College of Law, Justice Sonak highlighted the lack of concerted efforts to tackle the issue.

During his speech, Justice Sonak revealed that he prefers to remain uninformed about various issues avoiding reading or watching the news. He believes that staying uninformed is preferable to being misinformed. He also expressed his apprehension towards the growing adoration of machines like computers and smartphones, contrasting it with the skepticism surrounding human beings who attempt to think.

While acknowledging the merits of artificial intelligence, Justice Sonak emphasized the importance of preserving humanity’s ability to think and make intelligent choices. He cautioned against the possibility of surrendering thinking faculties to machines or algorithms, as it would undermine the essence of being human.

Justice Sonak stressed the significance of clear, independent, and fearless thinking for students. He urged them to critically sift through ideas and ideologies perpetuated powerful mass media tools. Referring to the influence of social media and the mass media, he likened them to weapons of mass distraction and expressed concerns over the lack of active measures to combat their negative effects.

As an experiment, Justice Sonak has been on a “news diet” for nearly four years, deliberately avoiding news consumption. While acknowledging his resulting lack of knowledge on certain issues, he believes it is preferable to being misinformed.

In attendance at the event were Nitin Kunkolienkar, the President of Vidya Vikas Academy, Pritam Moraes, the Vice President, and Doretti Simoes, the Principal of G R Kare College of Law.

