AI Misuse: A Growing Concern for Society

Lock Upp contestant and social media influencer Anjali Arora has joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi in highlighting the dangerous potential of artificial intelligence (AI). While AI has incredible capabilities for innovation, it has also become a tool for creating fake AI-generated videos, causing significant harm in the process.

In a recent statement, Arora expressed her disgust towards those who misuse this technology for their personal gain. She revealed a personal encounter with manipulated videos where a famous personality was morphed into multiple videos of Narendra Modi. What may seem like harmless fun actually crosses a line when it starts to affect real lives and damage the physical and mental well-being of individuals involved.

Arora emphasized the toll that these AI-generated videos take on a person’s overall health, making it difficult for them to face themselves in the mirror. It is essential to remember that public figures, like anyone else, deserve to be famous for the right reasons, not as targets of malicious intent. She further mentioned that these actions not only harm someone’s career but also pull good people down.

With the rise of social media, the issue of AI misuse has become even more prevalent. Influencers and famous personalities, including female influencers, have fallen victim to being morphed and manipulated. Arora described social media as “extremely sick” due to the harm it facilitates.

In light of her experiences, Arora has taken a proactive step establishing the ‘Anjali Arora Foundation,’ an NGO dedicated to helping those in need of basic necessities such as food, clothes, and shelter. Through her foundation, she hopes to restore some balance and make a positive impact on society.

AI misuse is a pressing concern that society needs to address collectively. While AI technology holds significant potential for progress, it is our responsibility to ensure that it is utilized ethically and responsibly, leaving no room for harm or exploitation.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is AI?

AI, or artificial intelligence, refers to the development of computer systems that can perform tasks that typically require human intelligence, such as visual perception, decision-making, and language understanding.

What is AI-generated content?

AI-generated content is any material, such as videos or images, that is created or manipulated using artificial intelligence technologies. It involves using algorithms to generate or modify content automatically.

How can AI be misused?

AI can be misused in various ways, such as creating deepfake videos to manipulate or impersonate individuals, spreading misinformation or fake news, and conducting targeted surveillance or cyberattacks.

What can be done to address AI misuse?

Addressing AI misuse requires a combination of ethical guidelines, legal regulations, and technological advancements. Collaborative efforts from governments, technology companies, and individuals are necessary to maintain a responsible and beneficial use of AI.