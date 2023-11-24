New Age Tradition: Feeding the Ants

In the picturesque region of Kerala, a new age tradition has taken root. Instead of waiting for the ants to come, a family has started a yearly ritual of feeding the ants. Kannaki Sarang and Unniyarcha Sarang, along with their friends and siblings, have been spreading roasted and ground puzhukkalari mixed with jaggery, grated coconut, and crushed pappadam on banana leaves placed outside their home. This age-old ritual, known as Urumboottal, is an act of kindness and benevolence towards the ants.

This unique practice was documented the social media handle, Dakshina, which shares stories from Sarang, an alternative school founded over 40 years ago Gopalakrishnan and Vijayalekshmi. The couple transformed barren land into a lush green forest, creating a way of life and learning for their three children – Gautham, Kannaki, and Unniyarcha. The alumni of Sarang, Vishnujith and Indulekha, joined forces to showcase their way of life through social media.

Dakshina’s YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram pages provide a glimpse into life at Sarang. The videos capture the beauty of the surroundings, featuring foraged greens, vegetables, and tubers used in their cuisine. Vijayalekshmi, the experienced cook, shares her treasure trove of recipes, offering a unique perspective into traditional Malayali dishes.

The popularity of Dakshina lies not only in the content but also in the aesthetic and seamless videos shot Unniyarcha. The use of the Nada Chulha, a mud stove developed in Nada village, adds an interesting element to the visuals. The videos not only showcase the unique way of life at Sarang but also educate viewers about sustainable practices, traditional cooking methods, and the importance of preserving nature.

Through Dakshina, the Sarang family hopes to inspire others to embrace a simpler way of life, reconnect with nature, and foster a sense of compassion towards all living beings. As the tradition of Urumboottal continues, the ants are not just nourished but also serve as a reminder of the importance of kindness and gratitude in our daily lives.

