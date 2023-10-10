Harry McBain Steps Up to Help Wokingham & Emmbrook on the Pitch

Harry McBain, known for his award-winning efforts in promoting Wokingham & Emmbrook off the pitch, recently took his support a step further stepping in as a linesman during a game. The incident occurred during Wokingham & Emmbrook’s 1-1 draw with Broadfields United over the weekend.

Originally assigned as the club’s social media manager, McBain’s expertise in football extends beyond his digital contributions. When the designated linesman pulled a muscle during the game, McBain quickly stepped in to fill the role. Despite usually refereeing youth matches, he seamlessly transitioned into his new position on the pitch.

This act of versatility and dedication not only showcases McBain’s passion for the club but also demonstrates his commitment to contributing in any way possible. It is no surprise that he was recognized earlier this year with a Berkshire Football Award for his outstanding efforts in managing Wokingham & Emmbrook’s social media presence.

In addition to McBain’s assistance, the match itself was eventful. Wokingham faced a tough challenge with a red card given to Daniel Harris. Despite the setback, they managed to secure a respectable draw against Broadfields United, a team that is performing well in the Combined Counties League. Ryan Millward was responsible for the goal that helped the Sumas earn a point.

McBain’s willingness to step up and support the team on the pitch is a testament to his dedication to Wokingham & Emmbrook. His actions serve as an inspiration to others in the community who may not only have one particular skill but are willing to utilize any expertise to contribute to the success of their local teams.

