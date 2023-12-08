Social Media and Intolerance: A Global Phenomenon

In a thought-provoking speech at the Jamnalal Bajaj Awards function, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud addressed the issue of polarization and growing intolerance across the world, including India. He emphasized the role of social media in exacerbating polarization and the intolerance among communities. However, he noted that India’s unique ability to engage in dialogue and its pluralistic culture set it apart from other nations that gained independence during the same period but failed to sustain democracy.

Chandrachud acknowledged that the polarization and intolerance witnessed today are not isolated incidents, but rather a result of the influence of free markets and technology. He touched upon India’s post-independence journey, highlighting how the nation was able to sustain its democracy unlike many others. He attributed India’s success to its internalization of democracy and constitutional values, along with the strength of its pluralistic culture and all-encompassing humanity.

The Chief Justice also emphasized the importance of dialogue in overcoming challenges and preserving democracy. While some countries succumbed to the “power of the gun,” India persevered substituting the power of bullets with the power of reason through dialogue.

Furthermore, Chandrachud stressed the significance of public service for a thriving society. He acknowledged the sacrifices and challenges faced individuals who choose a path of public service, balancing the demands of their duty with personal and career pursuits.

The Chief Justice concluded addressing the role of law in creating a just society. While the law provides a framework for discourse and replacing power with reason, he emphasized that justice extends beyond the law. To achieve justice, individuals must tap into their own hearts and communities, recognizing the innate goodness within themselves.

The Jamnalal Bajaj Awards, in its 45th edition, recognized the outstanding contributions of individuals such as Dr. Regi George, Dr. Lalitha Regi, Dr. Ramalakshmi Datta, Sudha Varghese, and Raha Naba Kumar for their dedication to social service.