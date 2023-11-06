New Study Highlights the Need for Stricter Social Media Policies on Muscle-Building Dietary Supplements

A recent study published in the journal Substance Use & Misuse has shed light on the concerning lack of restrictions on social media platforms when it comes to user-generated content and advertising related to legal muscle-building dietary supplements. Lead author Kyle T. Ganson, an assistant professor at the University of Toronto’s Factor-Inwentash Faculty of Social Work, emphasizes the potential negative social and behavioral effects of these supplements, particularly on vulnerable populations such as adolescents and young adults.

With social media embedded into our daily lives, it’s no surprise that a significant portion of the younger population spends multiple hours a day on these platforms. However, while social media companies have policies in place to restrict user-generated content and advertising related to illegal muscle-building drugs like anabolic-androgenic steroids, the same level of regulation is not applied to legal dietary supplements commonly used for muscle-building, such as creatine monohydrate and whey protein.

Ganson highlights that social media plays a crucial role in promoting the use of muscle-building dietary supplements among young people. They actively seek out information on these products through these platforms, making it all the more important for health professionals, public health organizations, and policymakers to address the content gap and advertising policies on social media.

The study authors call for social media companies to establish more stringent and transparent content and advertising policies pertaining to muscle-building dietary supplements. Additionally, they emphasize the need for increased oversight of users and advertisers, utilizing algorithms and content moderators. Aligning muscle-building and dietary supplement advertising policies with those regulating weight loss products can also contribute to promoting a healthy online environment and protecting the well-being of the younger generation.

This research serves as a crucial reminder that the influence of social media on the behaviors and choices of young people cannot be overlooked, and it highlights the importance of comprehensive and proactive measures to ensure the health and well-being of users.

FAQs

1. What were the key findings of the study?

The study found that social media platforms have strict policies in place regarding user-generated content and advertising related to illegal muscle-building drugs. However, they have significantly fewer restrictions when it comes to legal muscle-building dietary supplements.

2. Why is this concerning?

Legal dietary supplements for muscle-building are commonly used adolescents and young adults. Insufficient regulation of content and advertising on social media can contribute to negative social and behavioral effects on these vulnerable populations.

3. What are the implications of this study?

The study underscores the urgent need for stricter content and advertising policies on social media platforms regarding muscle-building dietary supplements. It also emphasizes the importance of increased oversight of users and advertisers to ensure the well-being of young people.

4. What measures does the study recommend?

The study recommends that social media companies implement more explicit and stringent policies on content and advertising related to muscle-building dietary supplements. The use of algorithms and content moderators can enhance oversight, and aligning policies with those regulating weight loss products can foster a healthier online environment.