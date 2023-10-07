Social Media Giants Remove False or Offensive Posts in Vietnam

Facebook, Google, TikTok, and Netflix have taken action to remove numerous “offensive” and “false” posts in Vietnam in response to a government request. According to a report from Vietnam’s Ministry of Information and Communications, Facebook alone removed over 2,260 posts that contained false information and propaganda against the Communist Party, the government, and various individuals and organizations. Additionally, three impersonating profiles were removed, eight profiles that regularly posted fake news were blocked, and 30 advertising pages were removed.

Google also played a role in this cleanup effort, removing 4,910 videos on YouTube that violated regulations. In addition, two YouTube channels that had anti-state content were blocked from access within Vietnam. TikTok, another popular platform, removed 397 links that shared false information, including 139 that frequently posted anti-state content. The Ministry of Information and Communications conducted an investigation into TikTok and revealed several violations the app, including the storage of information that violated Vietnamese law, ineffective content management, lack of tools to ensure children’s privacy, and lack of policies to protect copyrighted content.

As a result of the investigation, the ministry has instructed TikTok to delete all accounts belonging to users under the age of 13 and restrict screen time for users under 18. Vietnam boasts a significant user base on these platforms, with over 66 million users on Facebook, 63 million on YouTube, and 50 million on TikTok.

This crackdown on false information and offensive content highlights the Vietnamese government’s commitment to ensuring the integrity of online platforms. It also demonstrates the cooperation between social media giants and government authorities in addressing such issues. The removal of false and offensive content aims to protect the reputation and interests of individuals, organizations, and the country as a whole.

Sources:

– Ministry of Information and Communications

– Reuters