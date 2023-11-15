New Ruling Denies Dismissal of Lawsuits Against Social Media Giants

A federal court has ruled against Meta, ByteDance, Alphabet, and Snap, stating that the companies must face a lawsuit alleging that their social media platforms have detrimental effects on the mental health of children. The ruling rejects the motion to dismiss dozens of lawsuits, which accuse the companies of operating platforms that are “addictive” to kids.

School districts across the US, along with 42 states, have filed suits claiming that Meta, ByteDance, Alphabet, and Snap cause physical and emotional harm to children. These lawsuits highlight the profound impact that Facebook, Instagram, and other platforms have had on the psychological and social realities of young Americans.

While the ruling acknowledges the protection of the First Amendment and Section 230, which states that online platforms should not be treated as publishers of third-party content, it emphasizes that these protections do not shield the companies from all liability in this case. The claims put forth the plaintiffs focus on alleged defects within the platforms themselves, including insufficient parental controls, inadequate age verification systems, and a cumbersome account deletion process.

Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers suggests that addressing these defects would not restrict the speech or expression of the defendants. For example, implementing parental notifications might empower parents to limit their children’s access to the platforms or engage in discussions about their platform usage.

However, the judge did dismiss some of the claims protected Section 230, such as the use of “addictive” algorithms and the absence of limits on screen time. The ruling is seen as a significant victory for the families represented the lead lawyers, who believe that Big Tech shouldn’t be granted blanket immunity for the harm caused to users.

This decision could have implications for future safety claims against social media platforms, even without new legislation. As lawmakers advocate for stricter regulations and age verification requirements, this ruling challenges the argument that online platforms are immune to the potential harm they may cause, making the legal defense against such claims more challenging.

