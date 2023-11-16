Judge Rejects Motion to Dismiss Case Against Social Media Companies

A federal judge has made a ruling that denies the efforts of several top social media companies to dismiss a case alleging that their apps are addictive and unsafe for children. The case, supported several state Attorney Generals, will now proceed to trial.

California District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers rejected the “all or nothing” motion filed Meta, ByteDance, Alphabet, and Snap, and stated that the social media companies are not immune to the suit’s allegations under the First Amendment or Section 230. This law provides some protection for online platforms hosting third-party content and the judge emphasized that these platforms are more than just message boards or search engines.

Snap, the owner of Snapchat, also requested to be excluded from the case claiming to be a “camera application,” but the judge rejected this argument as well. Meta, ByteDance, Alphabet, and Snap have not yet responded to The Messenger’s request for comment.

The lawsuit, which is a class-action lawsuit, is based on numerous complaints filed on behalf of individual children, school districts, and states. These complaints collectively assert that children have experienced negative mental and emotional health consequences, and even physical harm, directly as a result of the social media companies’ products, particularly Instagram.

Over three dozen states, including California and Texas, have specifically sued Meta and Instagram, alleging that Meta intentionally made Instagram addictive for children despite knowing the potential harm it could cause. The plaintiffs also claim that social media companies fail to adequately protect minors or prevent them from using apps, even when age limits are present.

Lexi Hazam, Previn Warren, and Chris Seeger, the lead lawyers for the plaintiffs, expressed their satisfaction with the ruling, stating that it is a significant victory for the families affected the dangers of social media.

