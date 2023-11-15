State Attorneys General Lawsuit Against Social Media Giants Continues

A federal judge has denied the attempt major social media companies to dismiss a case supported state Attorney Generals. The lawsuit alleges that the apps developed Meta, ByteDance, Alphabet, and Snap are addictive and unsafe for children. California District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers rejected the motion filed the companies, allowing the case to proceed to trial.

Judge Rogers refuted the argument made the social media companies that they are immune from the allegations under the First Amendment or Section 230, a law that offers online platforms some protection for hosting third-party content. She emphasized that these platforms are more than just message boards or search engines, thus rejecting their claim of immunity.

The court also dismissed Snap’s appeal to be excluded from the case on the grounds that it is a “camera application.” The judge ruled that Snap, as the parent company of Snapchat, should be included in the lawsuit along with the other defendants.

The lead lawyers representing the plaintiffs—Lexi Hazam, Previn Warren, and Chris Seeger—expressed their satisfaction with the judge’s decision and stated, “Today’s ruling is a significant victory for the families who have suffered due to the dangers of social media.” However, Meta, ByteDance, Alphabet, and Snap did not immediately respond to The Messenger’s request for comment on the court’s decision.

This lawsuit is a part of an ongoing class-action case where numerous complaints have been filed on behalf of individual children, school districts, and states. These complaints collectively claim that children have experienced negative mental and emotional health consequences along with physical harm as a direct result of using social media platforms, particularly Instagram.

The lawsuit alleges that Meta knowingly developed Instagram to be addictive for children despite being aware of the potential harm it could cause. Several states, including California and Texas, have specifically sued Meta and Instagram, accusing them of inadequate protection of minors and failing to enforce age restrictions on their platforms.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is the lawsuit about?

The lawsuit alleges that major social media companies, including Meta, ByteDance, Alphabet, and Snap, have developed addictive and unsafe apps for children, particularly Instagram.

2. Who filed the lawsuit?

The case is backed several state Attorney Generals who filed the lawsuit on behalf of individual children, school districts, and states.

3. Why did the judge reject the motion to dismiss?

Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ruled that the social media companies are not immune from the lawsuit’s allegations under the First Amendment or Section 230, stating that these platforms are more than mere message boards or search engines.

4. What did Snap argue in its request to be excluded from the case?

Snap, the owner of Snapchat, argued that it should not be included in the lawsuit because it is a camera application. However, the court rejected this argument and ruled that Snap should be included along with the other defendants.

5. What are the claims made the plaintiffs?

The plaintiffs allege that children have suffered negative mental and emotional health consequences, as well as physical harm, due to the social media companies’ products. They also claim that the companies do not do enough to protect minors or enforce age restrictions on their apps.