New Lawsuit Takes Aim at Social Media Giants Over Harmful Practices

A recent lawsuit involving multiple companies in the US social media sector highlights the growing concern over addiction among young people. While Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has been the primary target, other major players such as YouTube, Snapchat, and TikTok are also facing legal action.

The case, which includes hundreds of individual lawsuits, alleges that these platforms have design defects that intentionally maximize screen time and promote addictive behavior among young users. The plaintiffs argue that inadequate parental controls, limited content filtering options, and algorithmic prioritization contribute to emotional and physical harm, including death.

In an attempt to dismiss some claims, the companies argued that they should not be subjected to a “heightened duty” due to the involvement of children. However, the court ruled against their request, acknowledging the potential impact on young users but denying the need for a more stringent obligation.

This lawsuit is part of a broader movement US attorney generals and school districts to hold social media companies accountable for their practices. The plaintiffs are seeking changes to platform design and stricter regulations to protect vulnerable users.

Meta, in particular, has faced additional scrutiny following revelations from whistleblower Arturo Béjar. Béjar claimed that the company is fully aware of the harm faced teenagers on its platforms but has chosen to ignore the issue.

As the case unfolds, the outcome remains uncertain. However, it serves as a significant milestone in the ongoing battle to address the negative impact of social media on young people.

