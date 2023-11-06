TikTok Establishes New Office in Old Town Scottsdale, Arizona

TikTok, the popular social media platform, has recently secured a lease for a 58,477 square feet office space at the Galleria Corporate Centre in Scottsdale, Arizona. This move indicates the company’s expansion plans and its commitment to establishing a presence in key locations across the United States.

As of now, TikTok is actively recruiting employees for several positions at its new Scottsdale location. The available roles include a user-support lead, a user-support associate, a quality assurance analyst, and an IT support engineer, which is a site lead position. These new hires will play a crucial role in scaling TikTok’s operations and improving the user experience for millions of active users.

The Galleria Corporate Centre, situated at 4301 and 4343 N. Scottsdale Road, is a three-story building owned and managed Stockdale Capital Partners LLC, a real estate firm based in Los Angeles. While TikTok’s presence in the building is evident, there is currently no external signage bearing the company’s name.

Establishing an office in Old Town Scottsdale brings several benefits to TikTok. The area is known for its vibrant atmosphere, with a wide range of dining, entertainment, and recreational options available. It also positions TikTok in close proximity to other tech companies and potential business partners operating in the region.

TikTok’s decision to expand its physical presence highlights the company’s continued growth and its commitment to providing localized support for its users. By setting up an office in Scottsdale, the company can better cater to the needs of its growing user base and improve communication channels for addressing inquiries and resolving technical issues.

Overall, TikTok’s new office in Old Town Scottsdale marks an exciting chapter in the company’s expansion strategy. With the addition of dedicated staff members in Arizona, TikTok is well-positioned to continue delivering an engaging and innovative social media platform experience to its global audience.

