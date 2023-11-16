Kids’ Social Media Use Linked to Negative Mental Health Outcomes, Research Shows

Researchers in Canada have found a significant correlation between children’s excessive use of social media and increased levels of aggression, depression, and anxiety. The study, led Emma Duerden, a neuroscientist at Western University, focused on how screen time affects the developing brains of children.

Duerden’s team discovered that despite a slight decrease in overall screen time, children still spend an average of 13 hours a day on their phones and other devices, a rate reported parents during the COVID-19 lockdown. These extended periods of screen time were found to be associated with higher levels of depression and anxiety in children. Moreover, when parents themselves reported feeling stressed due to increased screen time, their children’s mental health scores also worsened.

The researchers believe that one potential explanation for these negative outcomes lies in the brain’s reward system, which can be strongly influenced excessive screen time. They hypothesize that the depletion of serotonin, a neurotransmitter responsible for regulating mood, could lead to imbalances and ultimately contribute to increased aggression in children. Other neurotransmitters such as dopamine are also thought to play a role.

The study also highlighted the negative impact of social media, gaming, and TV on children’s ability to focus. Adolescents, in particular, showed difficulty concentrating during exams due to their constant exposure to social media platforms like TikTok. Michaela Kent, a PhD student involved in the research, stressed the importance of exploring ways to help people of all ages better interact with social media and manage their screen time.

While many people do not perceive social media as inherently harmful, the study suggests that the design of these platforms, aimed at capturing users’ attention, can lead to a loss of self-control and wasted time. Recognizing the long-term effects of social media on behavior, researchers advocate for increased regulation and parental involvement in children’s internet usage.

