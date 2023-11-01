Tech Giant Meta Launches AI-Generated Profiles: A Unique Twist in the World of Social Media

Just when you thought the world of social media couldn’t get any stranger, tech giant Meta has taken it to a whole new level. Meta recently made headlines with the launch of 28 AI-generated profiles during its Connect Summit in September. These profiles feature popular faces from the world of entertainment, such as supermodel Kendell Jenner, NFL star Tom Brady, and rapper Snoop Dogg, albeit with a creepy twist.

What sets these profiles apart is the use of cutting-edge AI technology to create character personas that both shock and excite fans. Snoop Dogg transforms into a dungeon monster, Tom Brady becomes a man named Bru, and Kendell Jenner embodies the spirit of female empowerment as PR Girlie. The videos showcasing these characters are so realistic that it’s difficult to distinguish them from the real celebrities.

To enhance the identification process, Meta is now incorporating icons in the bottom left-hand corner of the pictures and adding captions that indicate the use of AI technology. The company’s aim is to celebrate industry creators and icons, pushing the boundaries of AI embodiment.

Users can engage with these character profiles through popular Meta platforms like WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram. Simply search for the Create AI Chat button to start a conversation. While the current rollout only includes static characters, Meta has plans to introduce AI-generated videos for a more lifelike experience.

