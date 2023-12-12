Are “Guaranteed Irish” Products Really Made in Ireland?

A recent discussion on RTÉ Radio 1’s Liveline with Joe Duffy sparked a heated debate surrounding the authenticity of “Guaranteed Irish” products. Listeners from America raised concerns about the origins of these products, citing an incident where a consumer discovered that the Galtee rashers and sausages they purchased were not actually from Ireland.

In response to these claims, Kerry Group, the company responsible for these products, admitted that they do not have a sufficient supply of pig meat in Ireland. Only 22% of Galtee rashers bear the quality assured logo, indicating that they are indeed sourced from Ireland. This revelation led many listeners to question the validity of labelling products as “Guaranteed Irish.”

Bríd O’Connell, CEO of Guaranteed Irish, defended the organization, stating that while their focus is on promoting the Irish identity, the days of every “Guaranteed Irish” product being manufactured in Ireland are long gone. She emphasized that being “Guaranteed Irish” encompasses a broader and more diverse definition of Irishness.

The discussion stirred outrage among consumers, with many feeling deceived and ripped off. One disgruntled individual took to social media to express their frustration, noting that the “Guaranteed Irish” label appears to have little significance when it comes to ensuring the authenticity of products. Others echoed this sentiment, calling the label a mere PR stunt.

By the end of the debate, many listeners were left even more confused about what it truly means for a product to be “Guaranteed Irish.” Among the frustration, one user posed the question: What products actually bear the “Guaranteed Irish” symbol?

This conversation sheds light on the challenges faced both businesses and consumers in navigating the complex landscape of product origins and authenticity. As consumers, it is essential to stay informed and question the claims made labels such as “Guaranteed Irish,” ensuring that our purchasing decisions align with our values.