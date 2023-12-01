Protests Against McDonald’s and Starbucks Continue Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

In the midst of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, protests against McDonald’s and Starbucks have gained momentum worldwide. Activists argue that these companies have been portrayed as having pro-Israel stances and call for a boycott. Despite statements from both McDonald’s and Starbucks distancing themselves from the conflict and denying support for Israel’s government or military, online boycott calls have persisted.

The power of social media in mobilizing these boycott efforts cannot be ignored. TikTok data reveals that hashtags such as “#boycottstarbucks” and “#boycottmcdonalds” have garnered millions of views and have been used in thousands of videos. The online movement has also found support on other platforms, with videos and messages urging consumers to refrain from supporting these companies.

While the origins of the boycotts can be traced back to the conflict itself, specific incidents have fueled the fire. Starbucks faced backlash after suing a union, Starbucks Workers United, for expressing solidarity with Palestine on social media. McDonald’s, on the other hand, faced criticism when an Israeli franchise owner announced that their restaurants would provide free meals to Israeli soldiers and hospitals. Both companies have attempted to distance themselves from these controversies and assert that they do not finance or endorse any governments involved in the conflict.

Despite the boycott calls and on-the-ground protests, it remains uncertain whether these actions will have a significant impact on the businesses of Starbucks and McDonald’s. Reports of sales drops in certain regions have been limited, with both companies reporting rising sales in recent earnings reports. However, participants in the boycott movement view it as a long-term effort, believing that it is more than just a passing trend. They see it as a growing movement that will continue to push for change.

FAQ

Q: Why are there protests against McDonald’s and Starbucks?

A: Protests are taking place due to perceived pro-Israel stances these companies during the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Q: How are these protests organized?

A: Social media, particularly TikTok, plays a significant role in organizing and spreading the boycott calls.

Q: Have McDonald’s and Starbucks responded to the boycotts?

A: Both companies have issued statements distancing themselves from the conflict and denying support for Israel’s government or military.

Q: Will these boycotts have a significant impact on the businesses of McDonald’s and Starbucks?

A: The full impact is yet to be seen. While some localized sales dips have been reported, overall, both companies have reported rising sales in recent earnings reports.

Q: How do participants in the boycott movement view their efforts?

A: Participants see it as a long-term movement and believe it will continue to grow and bring about change.