Social Media Fuels a Disturbing Rise in Extremism Among Students, Experts Warn

Experts are voicing their concerns about the alarming increase in extremism among students, attributing it to the influence of social media. The UK’s leading terror expert has warned that social media platforms are driving a record rise in radicalization within schools, leading to an unprecedented number of students being referred to counter-terrorism authorities their teachers.

Recent figures published the Home Office show that teachers and education workers accounted for 39 percent of all referrals to the Prevent counter-terrorism scheme in England and Wales in the year leading up to March 31, 2023. This marks a significant 16 percent increase from the previous year, with the highest proportion of referrals since the establishment of the scheme in 2007. Of the total 6,817 referrals in England and Wales, over half were for individuals under the age of 18.

Jonathan Hall KC, the independent reviewer of terrorism legislation, expressed concern over the rise in referrals from the education sector and the peculiar types of extremism being flagged. He attributed this phenomenon to the escalating problem of online radicalization. The highest percentage of referrals last year consisted of those individuals showing vulnerabilities but without a clear ideology or identifiable terror risk. This category comprised approximately 37 percent of all cases. Referrals related to extreme right-wing ideology were the most common for the second consecutive year. They surpassed referrals related to Islamist extremism, indicating a prominent change in the landscape of radicalization.

Mr. Hall highlighted the likelihood of online radicalization as the root cause behind the surge in referrals, stating that educators, health professionals, and police are concerned about potential terrorist activities based on what is being communicated online.

The growing prevalence of incel-related extremism and the glorification of school massacres is also a cause for alarm. The Home Office added incels (involuntary celibates) as an official terror threat category last year due to significant concerns surrounding this online subculture. While the number of children flagged for school massacre concerns and incel-related extremism was relatively low, some were fast-tracked to the government’s Channel program, receiving tailored treatment to address their risk of radicalization.

It is evident that teachers feel increasingly powerless to educate their students effectively on the topic of extremism. The Department for Education updated its guidance for schools to include advice on recognizing and addressing extremist content online. However, a 2021 report from University College London revealed that teachers lacked the time, training, and resources necessary to teach students about hateful extremism in a comprehensive manner.

The rise in extremist ideology among students underscores the pressing need for stronger measures to combat online radicalization and empower educators to provide adequate guidance and support.