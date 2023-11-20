Analyzing Irish Social Media: Uncovering the Influence of Far-Right Groups and Misinformation

A recent study conducted the Institute for Strategic Dialogue has shed light on the growing prevalence of misinformation and disinformation on social media platforms in Ireland. This analysis, named ‘Uisce Faoi Thalamh’, examined over 13 million posts on popular sites like Facebook, Instagram, X, formerly known as Twitter, and TikTok, as well as alternative platforms such as Gettr and Rumble.

The findings of the report unveiled a concerning trend: the significant role played Far-Right individuals and groups within the ecosystem of misinformation and disinformation. These actors contribute to the spread of false and misleading content, exploiting the gaps in social media companies’ enforcement of community guidelines.

Health, war, immigration, and LGBT+ matters emerged as the primary topics within this mis- and disinformation landscape. Furthermore, the report highlighted the presence of a troubling “violent and threatening rhetoric” in certain online discussions.

Alarmingly, this online discourse has spilled over into real-life actions, with instances of anti-lockdown and anti-migrant protests, as well as demonstrations targeting public libraries. These incidents serve as a stark reminder of the potential consequences of the unchecked spread of misinformation.

The report also drew attention to social media companies’ inadequate enforcement of their own guidelines, allowing harmful content to persist on their platforms. Recognizing the urgent need for these companies to address this issue, the researchers emphasized the importance of stronger enforcement measures to curb the proliferation of misinformation and its real-world consequences.

By shedding light on the impact of Far-Right groups and the extent of misinformation in Irish social media, this report serves as a wake-up call for both platforms and users. It underscores the necessity for increased vigilance, critical thinking, and media literacy in navigating the complex landscape of online information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is the Institute for Strategic Dialogue?

The Institute for Strategic Dialogue is a think-tank based in the United Kingdom that focuses on analyzing and countering extremism, disinformation, and polarization.

Q: What are mis- and disinformation?

Misinformation refers to false or inaccurate information that is unintentionally spread, while disinformation refers to intentionally false or misleading information.

Q: Are social media companies effectively addressing these issues?

The report suggests that social media companies are not effectively enforcing their own guidelines to tackle misinformation and disinformation. There is a clear enforcement gap that allows false, misleading, and harmful content to persist on their platforms.