Man Arrested for Raping Woman on Pretext of Marriage, Siphoning Money

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in Bhopal for allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman on the pretext of marriage for approximately a year. The incident took place in the Bag Sewania locality. The survivor claimed that the accused not only sexually assaulted her but also managed to siphon off Rs 8 lakh from her through online transfers.

According to the SHO of Bag Sewania, the woman stated in her complaint that she met the accused on Facebook about one and a half years ago. At that time, he was living in the Katara Hills area and was employed in the private sector. The accused befriended her, and they later entered into a relationship.

In December 2022, the accused called the woman to his rented room in Bag Sewania, where he raped her. When she resisted, he promised to marry her. However, instead of keeping his promise, he continued to rape her on multiple occasions and even managed to steal Rs 8 lakh from her through various online transactions.

The survivor also accused the man of engaging in unnatural sex with her. When he refused to marry her and even assaulted her, she decided to report the matter to the police and lodged a complaint. The Bag Sewania police took immediate action and registered a case of rape against the accused under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. The man has been arrested, and further investigations are ongoing.

It is distressing to see instances of sexual assault and exploitation. It is essential for society to prioritize the safety and well-being of individuals, particularly women, raising awareness, encouraging reporting, and ensuring swift action against the perpetrators.

