I’m Tired of Playing the Status Game, but I’m Not Yet Ready to Quit

In this article, author Kia Abdullah shares her personal experience with social media and the pressure to engage with others. Abdullah discusses how she initially found it gratifying to have conversations with high-profile authors and celebrities on platforms like Twitter. However, she soon realized that the more she engaged, the more obligated she felt to continue these interactions, even if she didn’t have anything meaningful to contribute.

Abdullah notes that while social media can be a valuable tool, especially for authors, it also comes with a burden to constantly be present and responsive. She mentions how she has received intimate messages from followers about their personal lives and feels obligated to respond, creating a cycle of never-ending engagement.

The author delves into the increased pressure she faced when her novel reached significant milestones, such as being chosen as Waterstones Thriller of the Month and making it onto the Times bestsellers list. The overwhelming influx of interactions made her realize that she couldn’t keep up with the demands of social media.

Abdullah seeks advice from other authors on their approach to social media. Nadine Matheson emphasizes the importance of engaging only in conversations that bring genuine enjoyment and value. Luan Goldie, on the other hand, has decided to step away from social media entirely, recognizing the amount of time and personal sacrifice it requires.

However, Abdullah grapples with the idea that as an author, social media is necessary for visibility and maintaining a certain level of status. Will Storr, author of “The Status Game,” explains the psychological need for status and the desire to connect with higher-status individuals. Although Abdullah feels conflicted about playing this game, Storr argues that status is a reward for being valuable to others.

In the end, Abdullah questions whether it’s worth participating in a game that makes her feel inauthentic and overwhelmed. She acknowledges that opting out of the status game could be seen as not caring about one’s usefulness, but she’s not ready to quit just yet.

