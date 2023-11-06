Protecting Digital Identities: The Consequences of Deepfake Technology

In a recent development, Union Minister of State for IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, has issued a stern warning to social media platforms, including Instagram (Meta), regarding the removal of deepfake videos. Chandrasekhar emphasized that under the IT rules implemented in April 2023, it is the legal responsibility of these platforms to ensure the prompt removal of any misinformation flagged users or the government within 36 hours. Failure to comply with this requirement could result in legal action being taken against them.

The incident that sparked this warning involved a deepfake video of popular actress Rashmika Mandanna, which quickly went viral on social media platforms. The video depicted a woman, edited using artificial intelligence, in an elevator, whose face was made to resemble Mandanna. Though the original video featured British-Indian influencer Zara Patel, it was reimagined using deepfake technology to create a misleading representation.

Indignant about the incident, Mandanna called attention to the urgent need for addressing the challenge of identity theft arising from the misuse of deepfake technologies. The potential harm caused such technology extends beyond her personal experience, posing a threat to the safety and well-being of individuals in an increasingly technologically advanced society.

This alarming situation has garnered support from prominent figures like veteran actor Amitabh Bachan, who underscored the pressing need for legal action in such cases. The rapid proliferation of deepfake technology has resulted in numerous instances of malicious usage, particularly in the form of deepfake porn videos, which have had devastating effects on the lives of countless young individuals in the Western world.

Deepfakes, as per its definition, are manipulated photos or videos created using artificial intelligence to replace a person or an object. The rise of deepfakes has underscored the urgent need for updated legislation and enforcement to protect individuals from the harmful consequences of digital identity theft and the dissemination of misinformation.

