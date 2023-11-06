New Delhi: Legal Obligations for Social Media Platforms in Removing Deepfake Videos

Social media platforms, including Instagram (Meta), face potential legal action if they fail to remove deepfake videos, such as the recently surfaced one featuring actress Rashmika Mandanna. Union Minister of State for IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, has warned that under the IT rules implemented in April 2023, platforms have a legal obligation to prevent the dissemination of misinformation and promptly remove reported content within 36 hours.

The deepfake video in question depicts a woman dressed in black inside an elevator, with her face digitally altered to resemble Rashmika Mandanna using artificial intelligence (AI) technology. Originally, the video featured Zara Patel, a British-Indian influencer, according to social media posts.

Failure to comply with these rules would activate rule 7 and make platforms susceptible to court proceedings, wherein aggrieved individuals can pursue legal action against the platforms under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

Actress Rashmika Mandanna herself expressed her distress regarding the incident, emphasizing the urgent need to address the identity theft challenges arising from the misuse of AI and similar technologies. She shared her feelings on various social media platforms, stating, “I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused.”

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachan also voiced his support for Mandanna, recognizing the incident as a strong case for legal action.

Deepfakes are manipulated photos or videos that utilize AI to replace a person or object. Numerous studies have shown that the proliferation of deepfake porn videos on the internet has had devastating consequences for several young individuals in the Western world.

