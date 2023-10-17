Social Media Censorship: Academics and Journalists Warn Rishi Sunak

A group of 136 academics, historians, and journalists have sent a statement to UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak warning about the use of “disinformation” claims to silence free speech on social media. The group, which includes figures from various political backgrounds such as comedian John Cleese, author Jordan Peterson, and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, expressed concerns about the labeling of legitimate opinions as fake news social networks, government officials, universities, and NGOs.

The statement follows the revelation that a government unit called the Counter Disinformation Unit was flagging criticism of lockdown as Covid “disinformation.” This unit, operating from Whitehall, worked with intelligence agencies to monitor online posts of journalists and the public. According to the signatories of the statement, the abuse of labels such as “disinformation” poses a risk to free speech and the pursuit of knowledge.

The group’s “Westminster Declaration” emphasized the importance of free speech in countering disinformation and preventing societies from being trapped in false paradigms. They expressed alarm over the widespread use of terms like “misinformation” and “malinformation,” calling for a world where children can freely express their thoughts without fear. The statement also highlighted the targeting of journalists Julia Hartley-Brewer, Peter Hitchens, and free speech activist Toby Young for Covid disinformation government units.

In addition to concerns about social media censorship, the signatories raised issues with measures like the Online Safety Bill, which they believe could have a chilling effect on public debate. They also warned against plans the Home Office to introduce end-to-end encryption of private messages on platforms like WhatsApp, citing the importance of open discourse in holding governments accountable and empowering vulnerable groups.

The group concludes that interference with the right to free speech suppresses valid discussions on matters of public interest and undermines democratic principles. They emphasize that hurt feelings and discomfort, while important, should not be grounds for censorship, and that open discourse is crucial for a free society.

