Thalapathy Vijay’s Inspiring Speech at ‘Leo’ Success Meet

Thalapathy Vijay, along with director Lokesh Kanagaraj and the rest of the cast and crew, celebrated the massive success of their recent film ‘Leo’. The film is on its way to surpass the Rs 600-crore mark worldwide, solidifying its position as a major hit. To honor the film’s achievement, a special event was held at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on November 1.

Vijay, who arrived in style and greeted his fans with enthusiasm, addressed various topics during his speech. He began expressing his gratitude to his devoted fans, saying, “My wishes to my loving fans who reside in my heart.” He then touched on the issue of social media fights, emphasizing the importance of non-violence. Quoting the words of Mahatma Gandhi, he reminded everyone that non-violence is more powerful than violence.

Furthermore, Vijay encouraged his fans to dream big and set ambitious goals in life. He drew inspiration from the works of Bharathiyar and Abdul Kalam, urging his fans to strive for greatness. Throughout his speech, Vijay emphasized the significance of extracting positive messages from films while leaving behind the negative aspects. He emphasized that cinema is primarily meant for entertainment and that viewers should not blindly mimic on-screen actions.

Addressing the ongoing fan wars and superstardom debates, Vijay sought to put an end to all the controversy. He humbly acknowledged the legendary status of stars like MGR, Sivaji Ganesan, Rajinikanth, and Kamal Haasan, emphasizing that each of them holds a unique place in Tamil cinema. He wholeheartedly embraced the name “Thalapathy” given to him his fans and expressed his dedication and loyalty towards them.

The event also saw Vijay hinting at his potential entry into politics. While engaging in a light-hearted conversation with RJ Vijay, the actor mentioned the year 2026, jokingly suggesting that it will come after 2025. However, when pressed for a serious response, he cryptically stated, “Cup-u mukiyam Bigilu,” hinting at the significance of winning and achieving greatness.

Thalapathy Vijay’s speech at the ‘Leo’ success meet was not only inspiring but also highlighted his positive outlook and commitment to his fans. His ability to address controversy, promote positivity, and hint at his future political aspirations left the audience motivated and excited for what is to come.

