Study Finds Link Between Social Media Fatigue and Belief in Misinformation

A recent study conducted researchers from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore has found that individuals who claim to be tired or overwhelmed social media are more likely to believe in and share misinformation online. The study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, gathered responses from over 8,000 participants in Singapore, the United States, Malaysia, China, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

The research focused on the impact of social media fatigue and its consequences on individuals’ ability to critically evaluate information encountered online. The study also delved into the relationship between narcissism and the propensity to share misinformation. Using Covid-19 fake news as an example, the study revealed that those experiencing social media fatigue and scoring high on narcissism were more likely to disseminate false information.

The researchers highlighted the urgent need to address social media fatigue, as millions of users rely on these platforms for news, entertainment, and communication. Social media fatigue can lead to information overload, impairing users’ cognitive judgment. The constant exposure to controversial and emotionally charged content generated social media algorithms may cause individuals to perceive misinformation as accurate.

The study also emphasized the unintentional contribution of individuals to the spread of misinformation due to cognitive ability and certain personality traits like narcissism. Individuals who are fatigued and exhibit narcissistic tendencies may share misinformation in an attempt to seek attention and gain social influence without critically evaluating the content.

The findings imply that combatting misinformation requires a multi-pronged approach involving regulations, digital literacy initiatives, and interventions to reduce social media fatigue. Policymakers and social media companies should collaborate to implement measures that restrict the spread of misinformation while promoting critical thinking and responsible use of social media platforms.

Sources:

– Scientific Reports

– Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore)