Social Media Fatigue Linked to Belief in Misinformation, Study Finds

A recent study conducted researchers from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) has found a significant link between social media fatigue and the belief in and sharing of misinformation online. The study also discovered that individuals with narcissistic traits were more likely to share misinformation when experiencing social media fatigue.

The study was based on the analysis of over 8,000 survey responses from participants in Singapore, the United States, Malaysia, China, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines. Using Covid-19 fake news as an example of misinformation, the researchers found that individuals who reported feeling tired or overwhelmed social media were more susceptible to believing and sharing misinformation.

Social media platforms have become integral to our daily lives, serving as sources of news, entertainment, and communication. However, the researchers highlighted the importance of addressing social media fatigue and its consequences. They stressed that social media fatigue can lead to information overload, impairing the ability of users to critically evaluate the accuracy of the information they come across, whether it be related to Covid-19 or other topics.

Lead author Saifuddin Ahmed, Assistant Professor at NTU’s Wee Kim Wee School of Communication and Information, stated, “In such circumstances, individuals become overwhelmed and struggle to critically evaluate the misinformation they encounter.”

This study sheds light on the impact of social media fatigue on the spread of misinformation, particularly during times of crisis such as the Covid-19 pandemic. By understanding the factors that contribute to the belief and sharing of misinformation, researchers and policymakers can develop strategies to combat this issue and promote information literacy among social media users.

Definitions:

– Social media fatigue: A feeling of exhaustion or overwhelm resulting from excessive use or exposure to social media platforms.

– Misinformation: False or inaccurate information that is communicated or shared with others.

Source: Study conducted Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) – Scientific Reports.