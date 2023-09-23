Texas Dentist Accused of Bullying and Sexual Harassment on Social Media

A Texas dentist, known for his popular social media presence, is facing accusations of bullying and sexual harassment multiple women. Kenneth Wilstead, who has a significant following on platforms like Instagram and TikTok, shares videos of smile makeovers, showcasing his dental procedures. However, concerns about his treatment of female patients and those seeking his dental help have arisen.

NBC News spoke with four women who shared their encounters with Wilstead. Two women, who were prospective patients, received sexually explicit messages from his social media accounts. Another woman experienced bullying messages, while a fourth woman filed a complaint after being sworn at and belittled Wilstead.

This is not the first time Wilstead has faced legal issues. Last year, he was sued for medical malpractice a patient who alleged inappropriate touching. The case is set to go to trial. Wilstead is the sole dentist listed on his practice’s website, Smile Again Dental.

Responding to the allegations, Wilstead stated in an email to NBC News that he has staff members who help manage his social media accounts. He explained that his online persona is meant to relieve tension during dental procedures and acknowledged that some may view his humor as crossing a line. He denied any inappropriate touching and believes the situation escalated due to a few comments.

After the accusations came to light, social media platforms took action. Meta, the parent company of Instagram, removed two of Wilstead’s videos for violating community guidelines and temporarily banned him from using Instagram Live. TikTok did not offer a comment on the dentist’s content.

One of the first individuals to speak out about Wilstead’s alleged misconduct was Taylyn Peaco, whose video gained attention on TikTok. Peaco, along with others who shared their experiences, felt that Wilstead took advantage of vulnerable individuals who sought his services.

It is important to address allegations of bullying and sexual harassment, especially within professional settings. Healthcare providers must ensure that their interactions with patients are respectful, safe, and free from harassment. The dental community and social media platforms need to take these claims seriously and take appropriate actions to support those affected.

