India’s Bowlers Shine as They Restrict Pakistan to 191 Runs

India’s bowlers delivered an exceptional performance against Pakistan, limiting them to a total of 191 runs in 42.5 overs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The second half of the innings witnessed a remarkable display India’s bowling attack.

Social media was flooded with reactions to India’s performance in the first innings. Several cricket pundits and former players acknowledged the exceptional bowling effort. Harsha Bhogle praised the Indian bowlers and highlighted how Mohammed Siraj’s breakthrough opened the door for India. He also acknowledged the caliber of bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Ravindra Jadeja.

Former Indian cricketer, Anil Kumble, emphasized the significance of middle-over wickets, stating that they can change the course of the game. Cheteshwar Pujara applauded Bumrah for taking crucial wickets during the middle overs, while Irfan Pathan credited the Indian bowlers for their ability to restrict Pakistan and highlighted the absence of any sixes from the Pakistani team.

However, despite having immense talent, Pakistan seemed to lack the belief that they could defeat the Indian team, as pointed out former English cricketer Michael Vaughan. The collapse of the Pakistani batting lineup was also noted commentator Mpumelelo Mbangwa.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag humorously added his own quip, alluding to the generous hospitality shown India towards Pakistani players during their visit.

A victory in this match would propel India to the top of the points table in terms of earned points, joining New Zealand with an unbeaten record after three matches.

