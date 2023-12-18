Sree Sreenivasan to Share Insights on Future of Social and Digital Media

Renowned social media expert, Sree Sreenivasan, will be delivering a compelling talk on the future trends of social and digital media at the International Centre Goa (ICG). Titled ‘Social and Digital Media Trends 2024 – What’s to know, what to skip,’ this highly anticipated event will take place on December 20 at 10.30 am at Mandovi hall. The best part? It’s free and open to the public!

Hailing from New York, Sreenivasan is the CEO and co-founder of Digimentors, a leading digital, social, events, and training consultancy. With his extensive experience in digital communications, he has held pivotal roles such as the chief digital officer of New York City, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and Columbia University. For over two decades, Sreenivasan also served as a full-time professor of journalism at Columbia University, where he shared his expertise with aspiring journalists.

In addition to his illustrious career, Sreenivasan has been a board member of the Nobel Prize Foundation Outreach since 2022. He is also a co-founder of the South Asian Journalists Association (SAJA), which was established in 1994. Notably, Sreenivasan partnered with Ken Lerer, the co-founder of Huffington Post, to teach a course on entrepreneurship at Columbia University.

Newsweek recognized Sreenivasan’s influence in 2004 including him on their prestigious list of the 20 most influential young South Asians in America. Among his notable peers on the list were Kamala Harris, M Night Shyamalan, and Norah Jones.

This highly anticipated talk Sree Sreenivasan promises to shed light on the exciting possibilities and emerging trends that will shape the future of social and digital media. With his wealth of experience and expertise, attendees can expect to gain valuable insights and stay ahead of the curve in this rapidly evolving landscape.