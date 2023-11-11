Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Receives Grammy Nomination for Song Celebrating Millets

In an unexpected twist, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed a Grammy nomination for the song ‘Abundance of Millets,’ which sheds light on the health benefits of millets and the government’s commitment to promoting this nutritious cereal. The track features the melodious voice of Indian-American Grammy-winning singer Falu (Falguni Shah) and her husband Gaurav Shah.

The idea for this captivating song originated from a meeting between Falu and PM Modi in Delhi last year, shortly after she received a Grammy award. During the meeting, Modi proposed the concept of a song that could address the ongoing hunger issues in the country. Inspired his suggestion, Falu and Gaurav Shah dedicated their efforts to crafting a musical masterpiece that would resonate with people worldwide.

Released in June of this year, the song aligns perfectly with the United Nations’ declaration of 2023 as the International Year of the Millets, highlighting the nutritional value and importance of this cereal. The composition showcases the harmonious blend of traditional Indian melodies with contemporary musical elements, offering a fresh sound to listeners.

While the Grammy nomination itself is a remarkable testament to the impact of the song, its true success lies in the awareness it raises about the potential of millets to combat hunger and malnutrition. By spreading the message through music, PM Modi and Falu have successfully captured the hearts and minds of millions, both in India and across the globe.

So, let’s dive into some frequently asked questions to learn more about this unique collaboration and the role of millets in promoting a healthier world.

FAQs:

Q: What are millets?

Millets are a group of small-seeded grasses that are highly nutritious and act as a source of sustenance for many communities around the world. They are rich in fiber, protein, and essential nutrients, making them an excellent addition to a balanced diet.

Q: How does the song promote millets?

The song, ‘Abundance of Millets,’ utilizes the power of music to highlight the nutritional value of millets and the government’s efforts to promote them. By incorporating catchy melodies and meaningful lyrics, the song aims to create awareness and inspire people to embrace millets as a healthy food choice.

Q: Why is the Grammy nomination significant?

The Grammy nomination for PM Narendra Modi acknowledges the impact of the song in spreading awareness about millets and the government’s initiatives to combat hunger and malnutrition. It emphasizes the influential role of music in promoting social causes and reaching a broad audience.

Sources:

– United Nations: https://www.un.org