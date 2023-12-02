Auburn Secures Five-Star Wide Receiver Cam Coleman

Auburn’s football program achieved a noteworthy victory on Friday with the recruitment of five-star wide receiver Cam Coleman. Despite his previous commitment to Texas A&M, Coleman’s visits to Auburn throughout the season and the Aggies’ coaching changes prompted him to make the switch.

Coleman, a standout player from Central-Phenix City, has now become Auburn’s second five-star commitment of the current recruiting cycle. Alongside fellow wide receiver Perry Thompson, Coleman adds substantial firepower to Auburn’s 2024 recruiting class.

The Auburn fanbase erupted with joy and excitement following this significant acquisition. Social media platforms quickly filled with celebratory messages from coaches, fans, and even current players. The Auburn football program’s official Twitter account expressed their enthusiasm with the tweet, “Can you feel that⁉️🥶📈🍿”.

Former Auburn player, Trovon Reed, joined in the excitement, tweeting, “MERRY FLIPMAS ladies & gentlemen! 😤”. Even Bama fans were not immune to the impact, as Babysitter Bari tweeted, “Bama fans better buckle up too.. We’re not done in the WR room 🤩”.

The arrival of Cam Coleman is considered a game-changer for Auburn’s football program. Kyle, a passionate Auburn supporter, couldn’t contain his excitement, tweeting, “Auburn just landed the most talented Wide Receiver in program history. BOOM!!!”.

Kennedy Harvey echoed the sentiments of many fans who had eagerly awaited this news, stating, “Been waiting too long for this one 🥶”.

Auburn’s successful recruitment of Cam Coleman has undoubtedly elevated the program’s prospects, injecting fresh talent and excitement into the team’s future.

