Human Smuggling Networks Turn to Social Media Platforms for Recruitment

Human smuggling has reached unprecedented levels at the U.S. border, and law enforcement officials and defense lawyers have observed a disturbing trend in the recruitment of American drivers for this illicit activity. Social media platforms like Snapchat and Facebook have become the new battleground for human smugglers seeking to entice vulnerable individuals into transporting migrants.

In a recent Bloomberg report, it was revealed that these smuggling networks employ coded language and veiled advertisements on social media to recruit drivers. Terms like “pollitos” (Spanish for “baby chickens”) are used to indicate the transport of migrants. The targets of these recruitment efforts are often individuals facing financial hardships, such as unemployed individuals, single mothers, and broke teenagers, who may be enticed the promise of quick cash despite the risks involved.

Once contact is made, recruiters shift conversations to encrypted apps and provide instructions for pick-up points near the border. Drivers are instructed to avoid eye contact and drive until they can drop off the migrants at further destinations. Law enforcement estimates indicate that approximately 90% of apprehended drivers were recruited through social media platforms.

To combat these networks, law enforcement agencies and prosecutors have gone undercover to respond to these veiled advertisements and build cases against ringleaders. However, the networks easily create new accounts whenever their old ones are deleted, making it challenging to fully dismantle their operations.

While defense lawyers suggest that most drivers are aware they are transporting migrants, there are cases where individuals have been unknowingly coerced into becoming “blind mules.” Smuggling networks exert control over recruits gathering personal information and making veiled threats.

It is important to note that these smuggling networks are not limited to the United States. They also operate in Mexico and Latin America, where social media platforms are used to promote smuggling services and coordinate trips with migrants, reducing the need for physical guides.

Human smuggling remains a significant issue in our society, and the exploitation of social media platforms for recruitment purposes is a concerning development. Efforts to combat these networks will require a multi-faceted approach, including increased cooperation between law enforcement agencies, tech companies, and social media platforms, as well as initiatives to raise awareness about the risks and consequences associated with involvement in human smuggling.

