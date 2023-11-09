New Social Media Giants Challenging Classifieds Websites for Advertising Dominance

Classifieds websites in India, once a dominant force in the internet sector, are now facing fierce competition from social media networks like Meta (formerly Facebook). The CEO of Info Edge, Hitesh Oberoi, highlighted that their real competition in the real estate market is no longer other portals but rather social media giants like Facebook and Google, who are claiming a significant share of advertising spend.

These popular classifieds platforms, including Naukri.com, 99acres.com, and Jeevansathi.com, emerged as successful internet-based businesses in the late ’90s. However, the younger generation’s preference for spending more time on social media apps and networks has shifted the balance in favor of these platforms for classified ad placement.

Meta, in particular, has aggressively encroached on this territory with initiatives like Facebook Marketplace. Additionally, LinkedIn has emerged as a strong rival to Naukri.com, offering a freemium model with basic listings for free and advanced features for a fee.

While Meta’s Marketplace service is estimated to have little direct revenue impact in India due to its free nature, it has significantly affected the revenue streams of established classifieds websites like Naukri.com, OLX, and Quikr.

The real estate listing service 99acres from Info Edge has also faced threats to its growth. Nevertheless, Oberoi remains confident that once they refine their products and execute well, their digital space can overtake offline market share and even compete with the likes of Facebook and Google.

Oberoi further mentioned that after eight years of stagnation, the real estate market is finally witnessing an uptick. He emphasized the next three years as a crucial period for the industry, with an increasing number of players recognizing the immense potential in the medium-term real estate market.

