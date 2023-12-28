Social Media Platforms and E-Commerce Sites May Have to Delete Inactive User Data Under New Data Protection Act

A new version of the draft rules for the Digital Personal Data Protection Act suggests that social media companies, e-commerce platforms, and online gaming services may soon be required to delete the personal data of inactive users. This development comes after the Act was passed into law in August 2023, with additional provisions still requiring clarification.

If these rules are officially implemented, platforms will have to delete the personal data of users who have been inactive for three years. Prior to the data deletion, platforms will need to inform users of their impending data erasure within 48 hours. However, if the user logs into their account before the three-year mark, the deletion will not be carried out.

The draft rules also address concerns raised stakeholders during a recent meeting with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. Stakeholders questioned what platforms should do if law enforcement agencies request access to deleted user data. While this issue remains unresolved, the focus is currently on the requirement for platforms to delete user data after a specified period of inactivity.

Furthermore, the upcoming rules may also mandate that all platforms, regardless of whether they are private or government entities, immediately notify the Data Protection Board (DPB) of any data breaches. The DPB is an adjudicating body established under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act.

Platform operators will need to provide the DPB with detailed information regarding the breach, including a description of the breach, the date and time of discovery, the location, extent, and potential impact of the breach. This requirement ensures that the DPB remains informed about any security incidents that compromise user data.

Overall, the new draft rules for the Digital Personal Data Protection Act aim to enhance data protection measures requiring platforms to delete inactive user data and promptly report data breaches to the DPB. Implementation of these rules is expected in the upcoming months.