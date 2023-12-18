Social Media Usage Soaring in Jordan, Driving Internet Engagement

According to a recent survey conducted the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship and the Department of Statistics, social media has emerged as the primary driver of Internet usage in Jordan. This shift in consumer behavior indicates a profound change in how individuals connect and consume content, with a staggering 95.8 percent engagement rate on platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Snapchat, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram.

The survey found that activities on these platforms range from watching and downloading photos, films, and videos to listening to music and engaging in electronic gaming, with a prevalence of 78.6 percent. The Central region of Jordan stands out with the highest engagement rate at 81.4 percent.

Digital communication expert, Bayan Odeh, highlighted the growing influence of social media platforms as primary communication channels. Odeh emphasized the need for businesses to align their marketing and communication strategies with the preferences of the majority, who are actively present on various social media platforms. Harnessing the power of this digital landscape is crucial for effective outreach and engagement.

The survey also revealed interesting insights into the financial aspect of technology adoption. On average, Jordanians spend JD8.2 per month on smartphones and JD3.9 on regular mobile phones. Furthermore, mobile phone ownership is widespread, with 99 percent of urban households and 98.6 percent of rural households owning a mobile phone.

Regionally, smartphone ownership reaches its peak in the central region at 99 percent, followed 99.3 percent in the northern region and 97.8 percent in the southern region.

These findings align with global trends observed in the digital landscape, according to marketing and social media expert Ayah Kilani. The pervasive use of platforms like TikTok and Instagram showcases the evolving nature of online communication, with individuals actively participating in diverse content consumption and creation.

In conclusion, social media usage in Jordan is soaring, with platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram leading the way. Businesses must adapt their strategies to tap into this digital landscape for effective outreach. Additionally, mobile phone ownership is widespread, highlighting the importance of mobile technology in the lives of Jordanians. As the digital landscape continues to evolve rapidly, it is essential to stay informed about the latest trends and consumer preferences.