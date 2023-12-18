Pakistan Faces Social Media Disruption During PTI’s Online Rally

Summary: Pakistan witnessed a major disruption of social media services on Sunday as Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party initiated its online rally. This disruption was reported in cities like Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad, coinciding with the virtual gathering announced PTI. The London-based Internet watchdog, NetBlocks, also confirmed the disruption across multiple platforms including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. The PTI spokesperson, Raoof Hasan, attributed this disruption to the fear of the ruling authorities towards the party’s influence, stating that they would persist in their work. While PTI claims that Imran Khan is being targeted the Pakistani authorities to eliminate him from the political landscape, the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) has not provided any comment on the social media disruption.

Title: Social Media Outage Hinders PTI’s Online Rally in Pakistan

Pakistan encountered a widespread disruption of social media services on Sunday, causing obstructions to Imran Khan’s PTI party’s virtual public gathering. The disruption, which began at approximately 8 pm, was reported individuals in Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad. Users experienced difficulty accessing platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, as confirmed the independent Internet watchdog, NetBlocks.

While the PTI had scheduled the online rally to compensate for Imran Khan’s incarceration and continue their election campaign, critics argue that this major disruption reflects the ruling authorities’ fear of the party’s growing influence. Raoof Hasan, the PTI spokesperson, expressed the party’s determination to persevere in their work despite the attempts to block them.

Imran Khan, the opposition leader, has faced numerous court cases and is currently serving time in a high-security prison after being convicted in a corruption case. PTI alleges that its leader is being unjustly targeted Pakistani authorities, evident in the media watchdog’s ban on his speeches on satellite television and the suspension of news channels for airing them.

As Pakistan prepares for the upcoming general elections on February 8, PTI has repeatedly voiced concerns about not receiving a level playing field in the political arena. Nevertheless, the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) has yet to comment on the social media disruption and its implications for democratic discourse.