The Reality of Abductions and Sex Trafficking: Sorting Fact from Fiction

A recent Facebook post circulating in Sioux Falls warns of attempted abductions and sex traffickers using zip ties on car handles and leaving money under windshield wipers as distractions. However, the Sioux Falls Police Department has not received any reports of such incidents. While it is important to remain vigilant and aware of one’s surroundings, these types of posts spreading false stories can harm the overall awareness and education of human trafficking.

In reality, human trafficking often involves force, fraud, or coercion within a relationship rather than random abductions. Traffickers look for individuals they can build relationships with and exploit over time. While forceful trafficking can occur, it is less common and more difficult to sustain. Misconceptions about zip ties being tied to trafficking situations can lead to unnecessary fear.

Becky Rasmussen, CEO and founder of Call to Freedom, emphasizes the importance of education and reporting concerning experiences to the proper authorities rather than solely relying on social media. Reporting multiple incidents can potentially lead to breakthroughs in cases. Posts alerting others to potential dangers should be approached with caution and verification, as they can spread harmful misconceptions if not based on solid facts.

To better understand the realities of trafficking, resources are available on the Call to Freedom website and the Human Trafficking Hotline.

