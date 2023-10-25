New Report: Escambia County Date Turns Violent, Ends in Arrests

A seemingly ordinary dinner date took a horrifying turn when a man was subjected to a throat-slashing robbery and thrown over a bridge two individuals he met on social media, according to authorities in Escambia County, Florida.

The shocking incident unfolded earlier this week when the man agreed to meet Natalie Fonseca, whom he had connected with on social media. Little did he know that this unassuming meeting would quickly spiral out of control.

Upon arriving at Fonseca’s house, the man was introduced to Nafis Reynolds, who she referred to as her “uncle.” From there, the trio embarked on a car ride to the man’s residence. However, what started as a casual outing rapidly escalated into a violent and terrifying ordeal.

Deputies report that Fonseca and Reynolds assaulted the man inside the vehicle, striking him repeatedly and threatening his life. They proceeded to rob him of his belongings, including his shoes, phone, money, and car. To make matters worse, they took turns slashing his throat before callously throwing him over a bridge into the Escambia River.

Miraculously, the victim managed to survive the throat-cutting and the fall into the water. He swam towards the shore, where he was able to flag down a passing deputy and seek help. As of now, an update on his condition has not been provided.

Thanks to the efforts of law enforcement, both Fonseca and Reynolds were identified and apprehended. Fonseca faces charges that include armed carjacking, attempted murder, kidnapping, and armed robbery. Meanwhile, Reynolds has been charged with armed carjacking, armed robbery, kidnapping, attempted murder, and possession of drug equipment.

This shocking incident serves as a reminder of the dangers that can lurk behind online interactions. It is crucial for individuals to exercise caution and prioritize their personal safety when engaging with strangers on social media.

FAQ:

Q: What were the charges against Natalie Fonseca and Nafis Reynolds?

A: Natalie Fonseca was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug equipment, armed carjacking, attempted murder, kidnapping, and armed robbery. Nafis Reynolds was charged with kidnapping, attempted murder, armed carjacking, armed robbery, and possession of drug equipment.

Q: What was the victim’s condition after the incident?

A: A specific update on the victim’s condition has not been provided at this time.

Q: What advice can be taken from this incident?

A: This incident serves as a reminder to exercise caution and prioritize personal safety when interacting with individuals met online.