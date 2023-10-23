How Social Data Drives Business Success: Examples from Leading Companies

Social data is becoming increasingly important for businesses to understand consumer behavior, predict trends, and make informed decisions. It goes beyond numbers and provides tangible results for companies. Incorporating social insights into all aspects of a business is crucial for trendspotting, competitor analysis, and proactive crisis management.

The Harris Poll’s report on the 2023 State of Social Media highlights the most relevant business priorities in today’s economic environment. These priorities include building brand reputation and loyalty, gaining a deeper understanding of customers, improving competitive positioning, and predicting future trends with reduced budgets. Leveraging social media data can enhance each of these priorities helping brands stay ahead in competitive conditions.

Three examples of companies that have successfully extracted critical data and insights from social media are Plaid, Hudl, and Goally.

Plaid, a fintech company based in San Francisco, focuses on brand perception. They use social media management and intelligence platform, Sprout Social, to analyze data and create a feedback loop. This allows them to adjust their messaging and increase brand awareness and reputation.

Hudl, a software company offering performance analysis tools for sports teams and athletes, relies on social data to inform customer service needs. By using Sprout Social, they have predictive data on customer service inquiry volumes, allowing them to optimize staffing. This helps increase customer satisfaction and loyalty while managing costs efficiently.

Goally, a technology company supporting families with neurodiverse individuals, leverages social listening insights through Sprout Social. They gain visibility into larger conversations in their industry and uncover common needs of their core audience. This helps validate their vision as a company and provides a solution to their target customers.

Overall, social data provides meaningful insights that can be implemented into a company’s strategy and positively influence various aspects of the business. With the right tools, businesses can make better decisions and unlock the true potential of their social media strategy.

Note: This article is a summary and analysis of the source article.