UGC Introduces Revised Guidelines for Life Skills Curriculum

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has recently released revised guidelines titled ‘Curriculum and Guidelines for Life Skills (Jeevan Kaushal) 2.0′ in order to equip undergraduate students with important life skills. These new guidelines include topics such as social media, cyber security, cognitive and non-cognitive skills, personal finance management, constitutional values, and patriotism.

Undergraduate students from various academic streams will now have the option to study these newly introduced modules as part of their life skills curriculum. These guidelines were developed a 10-member expert committee and give higher education institutions (HEIs) the flexibility to incorporate these modules as two credit courses in different semesters, based on their own judgment.

According to M Jagadesh Kumar, chairman of the UGC, life skills play a crucial role in shaping students into socially responsible citizens. These skills are acquired through classroom learning as well as life experiences, and equip individuals with the abilities to overcome daily challenges. Incorporating life skills into the curriculum at an early stage helps students navigate through various aspects of life and empowers them to make positive contributions to society.

The new module will utilize practical approaches such as role-playing, audio-video films, group activities, case studies, demonstrations, observations, and e-learning resources. It recognizes the importance of skills like social media and cyber security in today’s complex world, and aims to teach students how to use them responsibly. Additionally, the curriculum aims to raise awareness about investments, taxation, and Indian constitutional values, which are essential for students’ overall development.

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 also highlights the significance of imparting life skills to students for their holistic development. However, finding expert practitioners to teach these new modules can be a challenge for many universities. To address this, the UGC recommends the appointment of a Professor of Practice (PoP) who can bring real-world insights and practical experience to academia.

Institutions have the option to identify experts from within their own faculty or seek external resources from other institutions, industries, enterprises, and NGOs. These individuals with extensive practical experience in specific fields will contribute to the effective delivery of these modules.

Overall, the UGC’s revised guidelines for the life skills curriculum emphasize the importance of equipping students with essential skills and knowledge to navigate the complexities of modern life. By incorporating topics such as social media, cyber security, personal finance management, and Indian constitutional values, the aim is to empower students to lead fulfilling lives and make meaningful contributions to their communities.

Sources:

– Education Times