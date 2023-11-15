The Final Policy Direction for the Online Streaming Act: A Step Towards Modernizing Canada’s Broadcasting Sector

The Canadian government has taken a major stride in modernizing its broadcasting regime with the release of the final policy direction for the Online Streaming Act. This legislation aims to ensure that digital giants contribute to Canadian content while keeping individual content creators unregulated. With the increasing consumption of content online, this move acknowledges the need to adapt to the preferences of the Canadian public.

The policy direction, issued the Department of Canadian Heritage, specifically targets streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon, YouTube, and Apple, as they also broadcast commercial content. By requiring these streaming platforms to contribute to the creation, production, and distribution of Canadian content, the government aims to bolster Canadian voices in the online world.

Contrary to initial concerns, the final policy direction confirms that the act will not regulate content creators on social media, podcasts, and video games. This distinction ensures that those producing various forms of content, such as makeup tutorials, restaurant reviews, dance videos, or government criticism, will not be subject to the new broadcasting rules.

To alleviate fears of censorship, Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge emphasizes that the legislation only applies to professional, licensed commercial content found in traditional broadcasting channels like TV and radio. This clarification comes in response to opposition claims that extending regulations to content creators would impede freedom of expression.

While implementation of the law is still years away, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has been entrusted with the task of creating the necessary regulations. As part of this process, major public consultations will be conducted to define Canadian content. The CRTC aims to engage with Indigenous communities, ethnocultural groups, and official language minority communities to ensure inclusivity during the definition process.

It is worth noting that the Conservative Party has voiced its intention to repeal the Online Streaming Act if they form government, criticizing it as government overreach. However, until that outcome is realized, the government will continue to work towards the modernization and strengthening of the Canadian broadcasting sector.

FAQ

Q: Will content creators on platforms like social media and podcasts be regulated under the new legislation?

A: No, the final policy direction confirms that content creators on platforms like social media, podcasts, and video games will not be subject to the regulations imposed the Online Streaming Act.

Q: Why are streaming services like Netflix, Amazon, YouTube, and Apple being targeted the legislation?

A: Streaming services have become significant platforms for the consumption of content Canadian audiences. Thus, the government aims to ensure that these platforms contribute to Canadian content creation, production, and distribution.

Q: How will the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) define Canadian content?

A: The CRTC will conduct major public consultations, engaging with Indigenous communities, ethnocultural groups, and official language minority communities to establish a comprehensive definition of Canadian content for the purposes of the Online Streaming Act.