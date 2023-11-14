New Policy Direction for Canada’s Online Streaming Act Signals a Modernization of Broadcasting Laws

Canadian Heritage has recently unveiled its finalized policy direction for the Online Streaming Act, a significant piece of legislation in the country’s efforts to bring its broadcasting laws up to speed with the digital era. This marks a pivotal moment as the Canadian government takes a step back from direct involvement in the implementation of the law, formerly known as Bill C-11.

The Online Streaming Act, introduced the Liberal government as its second attempt to integrate major online streaming platforms into Canada’s broadcasting system, has been a subject of intense discussion and debate. Its objective is to create a framework that ensures fairness and adaptability in a rapidly evolving media landscape.

In a move that highlights the government’s commitment to supporting the growth and diversity of media in Canada, the final policy direction issued Canadian Heritage explicitly instructs the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) not to burden social media content creators or podcasters with excessive regulations. This decision acknowledges the unique nature of these platforms and allows for the continued flourishing of creative expression and innovation.

While the Online Streaming Act serves as a platform for regulators to address the challenges and complexities of the digital age, it is important to strike a balance that fosters both industry growth and user empowerment. The focus must be on keeping the Canadian broadcasting system competitive while safeguarding the values and interests of Canadian creators and consumers.

This final policy direction is a significant step towards modernizing the broadcasting landscape in Canada. By recognizing the inherent differences between social media content creators, podcasters, and traditional broadcasters, the government is ensuring that regulation is appropriate and tailored to the specific needs and dynamics of each platform. This approach not only supports the continuation of diverse and quality content but also encourages a vibrant and thriving media sector in the country.

