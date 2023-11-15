New Policy Requires Digital Giants to Support Canadian Content

OTTAWA – The Canadian government has taken a significant step towards modernizing Canada’s broadcasting regime with the release of its final policy direction for the Online Streaming Act. The act aims to ensure that digital giants, such as Netflix, Amazon, YouTube, and Apple, contribute to Canadian content while exempting individual content creators from regulation.

Traditionally, Canadian content has been supported contributions from TV, radio, cable, and satellite broadcasters. However, with the increasing popularity of online streaming services, it has become necessary to include these platforms as well. The final policy direction, issued the Department of Canadian Heritage, applies to broadcast services but not to content creators on social media, podcasts, and video games.

The goal of the Online Streaming Act is to support local music and stories, without interfering with the creative freedom of content creators. The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) will be responsible for creating the regulations, with input from various stakeholders, including Indigenous Peoples, ethnocultural groups, and official language minority communities.

This policy direction reinforces the government’s commitment to adapting to the changing preferences of Canadian audiences. Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized the importance of modernizing the broadcasting sector and ensuring that Canadian voices remain strong and prominent in the online world.

FAQ:

Q: Will individual content creators be regulated under the Online Streaming Act?

A: No, the act applies to broadcast services and exempts content creators on social media, podcasts, and video games.

Q: What is the goal of the act?

A: The act aims to support local music and stories while allowing digital giants to contribute to Canadian content.

Q: Who will be involved in creating the regulations?

A: The CRTC will create the regulations, with input from various stakeholders, including Indigenous Peoples and ethnocultural groups.

Q: How will the act impact online broadcasters?

A: Online broadcasters will be required to contribute to the creation, production, and distribution of Canadian content without changes to their algorithms.

Q: Will the act support Indigenous content and original French-language programming?

A: Yes, the act seeks to support Indigenous content and original French-language programming.

Sources:

– The Canadian Press: www.thecanadianpress.com