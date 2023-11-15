The Canadian Heritage Releases Final Policy Direction for Online Streaming Act

The Canadian government’s Online Streaming Act, aimed at modernizing broadcasting laws in the country, has reached a significant milestone. Canadian Heritage has revealed its final policy direction, providing guidance for the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) to implement the legislation.

With the issuance of this final direction, the government’s direct role with the law, formerly known as Bill C-11, comes to an end. This legislation represents the Liberal government’s second attempt to integrate major online streaming services into Canada’s broadcasting system alongside traditional media like TV and radio.

Notably, the final policy direction explicitly instructs the CRTC to refrain from imposing regulations on social media content creators and podcasters. Instead, the focus will be on online broadcasters contributing to the creation, production, and distribution of Canadian content.

Furthermore, the Online Streaming Act aims to foster the development of Indigenous content and support original French-language programming. These initiatives reflect the government’s commitment to diversity and inclusivity within the broadcasting sector.

As the online streaming landscape continues to evolve rapidly, this legislation seeks to address the changing dynamics while ensuring a level playing field for all players. By supporting Canadian content and recognizing the importance of Indigenous voices, the government aims to strike a balance between modernization and cultural preservation.

The final policy direction is a crucial step in implementing the Online Streaming Act, as it provides clear guidelines for the CRTC moving forward. As the Act takes effect, the Canadian broadcasting industry can anticipate notable transformations, embracing new opportunities for growth and innovation.

