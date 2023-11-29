Social Media and Mental Health: Understanding the Impact

(Photo Credit: M-Production/Shutterstock)

The prevalence of social media in today’s society cannot be ignored. It has become an integral part of our daily lives, connecting us with friends, family, and even the wider world. However, recent studies have highlighted the negative impact of excessive social media use on mental health.

Research conducted between 2015 and 2020 has found that heavy social media use, up to nine hours a day in some cases, can lead to feelings of isolation, depression, and anxiety. Contrary to its intended purpose of bringing people closer together, social media use can actually distance individuals from their loved ones. The constant need to check social media feeds can take precedence over in-person relationships, leading to a sense of missing out and a disconnection from reality.

One particularly concerning aspect of social media is cyberbullying. A study revealed that up to 50% of teenagers have experienced cyberbullying on these platforms. The far-reaching effects of this type of bullying can cause lasting harm to the mental well-being of users, perpetuating feelings of shame, anxiety, and even a heightened risk of suicide.

Furthermore, social media users, particularly young women and teenage girls, often report negative body image issues as a result of comparing themselves to highly edited and unattainable standards set influencers. This exposure can trigger the onset of eating disorders, self-harm, and even suicidal ideation.

It is alarming to note that despite growing concerns over the mental health implications of excessive social media use, companies have been accused of prioritizing profits over the well-being of their users. Rather than implementing safeguards or warning users about the potential harms, social media companies have been accused of actively designing and deploying features that encourage increased viewing time at the expense of users’ mental health.

