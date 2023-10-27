Social Media Age Verification to Mirror ID Checks for Alcohol

Social media platforms will soon be required to implement age verification measures for teenagers, similar to the challenge 25 policy used in supermarkets for alcohol purchases. In an interview with The Telegraph, Michelle Donelan, the UK’s Digital Secretary, emphasized the need for social media platforms to model their age checks for children on the challenge 25 concept. It would mean that teenagers who appear to be under 21 will have to provide additional information, such as age-verified ID, to join or remain on social media sites like Facebook, Instagram, or Snapchat that have a minimum age requirement of 13.

To enforce these age limits, social media firms will be expected to deactivate under-aged children’s accounts or face significant fines for neglecting their legal responsibility. According to Ms. Donelan, the current prevalence of under-aged children online is a result of the unregulated nature of social media platforms. The new legislation aims to bring regulation to this “wild west” environment and hold social media companies accountable for enforcing age restrictions.

In addition to age verification, the Online Safety Act grants regulatory powers to Ofcom, empowering the organization to potentially jail tech bosses for up to two years if they persistently breach their legal duties. These measures were prompted the Molly Russell scandal, in which social media algorithms bombarded a 13-year-old with self-harm and suicide content. The Act enables Ofcom to access algorithms in similar cases to prevent the excessive distribution of harmful content.

The Digital Secretary also emphasized the need to balance privacy and child protection when it comes to encryption. While the government recognizes the importance of encryption for privacy, they have introduced safety mechanisms to ensure that social media platforms maintain adequate measures to protect children from online predators. If platforms plan to encrypt their services, they must work with Ofcom to implement additional mitigations. Failure to meet the required standards could result in the platform being asked to invest in research and technology that allows for both encryption and the identification of illegal content and individuals.

This legislation, which places age verification at the forefront, aims to protect young users and create a safer online environment for all. Social media platforms will now be held accountable for enforcing age limits and combating harmful content, while users will have more power to filter their own online experiences.

