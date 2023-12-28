Social Media Companies Earn Billions in Ad Revenue from Minors, Study Finds

A new study conducted the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health revealed that social media companies made a staggering $11 billion in advertising revenue from minors in the United States last year. The researchers behind the study claim that this demonstrates the urgent need for government regulation of social media platforms, as these companies have failed to effectively self-regulate. Implementing regulations and improving transparency within the tech industry could help mitigate the potential harm to the mental health of young people and address exploitative advertising practices that specifically target children and teenagers.

To arrive at this revenue figure, the researchers estimated the number of users under the age of 18 on various social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube, in 2022. They then used data from market research firms and survey data to estimate each platform’s ad revenue and the amount of time children spent on each platform. By analyzing these data points, the researchers were able to estimate the amount of ad revenue earned from minors in the United States.

The negative effects of social media platforms have been a longstanding concern for researchers and lawmakers alike. Personally-tailored algorithms used these platforms have been shown to contribute to excessive use among children. This year, several states in the US have introduced or passed legislation to restrict social media usage among minors, citing the detrimental impact on youth mental health. In addition, Meta, the company that owns Facebook and Instagram, is facing a lawsuit numerous states for their role in exacerbating the mental health crisis.

Despite claims social media platforms that they can self-regulate their practices, the Harvard study suggests that they have yet to take meaningful action to protect children. The financial incentives to prioritize revenue generation over the well-being of minors are too strong. Notably, these platforms do not disclose how much money they earn from minors.

Online advertising targeted at children has long been a concern for parents and experts, especially considering that the line between ads and content can often be unclear. The American Academy of Pediatrics has highlighted that children are particularly susceptible to the persuasive effects of advertising due to their underdeveloped critical thinking skills and impulse control.

In response to mounting concerns about social media’s impact on children’s mental health, the Federal Trade Commission has recently proposed significant changes to a long-standing law that governs how online companies can track and advertise to children. These changes include defaulting to turning off targeted ads for children under the age of 13 and limiting push notifications.

According to the Harvard study, YouTube was found to have made the highest ad revenue from users aged 12 and under ($959.1 million), followed Instagram ($801.1 million) and Facebook ($137.2 million). For users aged 13-17, Instagram topped the list ($4 billion), followed TikTok ($2 billion) and YouTube ($1.2 billion). Additionally, Snapchat was found to have the highest share of ad revenue from users under the age of 18 (41%), with TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram following closely behind.

As concerns about the exploitation of minors on social media continue to grow, it is clear that effective regulation and increased transparency are necessary to protect young people from harmful advertising and safeguard their mental well-being.