Social Media Companies’ Advertising Revenue from Minors Exposes Need for Regulation

A recent study conducted the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health has revealed that social media companies collectively earned over US$11 billion in advertising revenue from minors in the United States last year. The findings emphasize the urgent need for government regulation in the social media industry, as the companies themselves have failed to effectively self-regulate. Implementing regulations, along with increased transparency from tech companies, could address the negative impact on youth mental health and mitigate potentially harmful advertising practices targeting children and adolescents.

To estimate the revenue figure, the researchers utilized population data from the U.S. Census and survey data from Common Sense Media and Pew Research to determine the number of users under 18 on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube in 2022. They then analyzed data from eMarketer (Insider Intelligence) and Qustodio to estimate the ad revenue generated each platform in the U.S. in 2022, as well as the amount of time children spent on each platform daily. Using this data, the researchers created a simulation model to estimate the ad revenue earned from minors on these platforms in the U.S.

Both researchers and lawmakers have long been concerned about the detrimental effects of social media platforms, as their tailored algorithms can contribute to excessive use among children. This year, legislation has been introduced or passed in states like New York and Utah, aiming to limit social media use among children due to the adverse effects on their mental health and other related concerns.

Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, is currently facing lawsuits from several states, accused of contributing to the mental health crisis.

Bryn Austin, a professor at Harvard and a senior author of the study, stated, “Although social media platforms may claim that they can self-regulate their practices to reduce the harms to young people, they have yet to do so, and our study suggests they have overwhelming financial incentives to continue to delay taking meaningful steps to protect children.”

While social media platforms do not disclose the exact amount of money they earn from minors, it is crucial to address the issue of marketing to children not only online but also on television and in schools. Online advertisements can be particularly harmful as they can be targeted to children and often blur the line between advertising and sought-after content.

As concerns regarding social media and children’s mental health escalate, the Federal Trade Commission has proposed extensive changes to a long-standing law that governs how online companies can track and advertise to children. These changes include defaulting to turning off targeted ads to children under 13 and limiting push notifications.

According to the Harvard study, YouTube generated the highest ad revenue from users aged 12 and under (US$959.1 million), followed Instagram (US$801.1 million) and Facebook (US$137.2 million).

For users aged 13-17, Instagram earned the most ad revenue (US$4 billion), followed TikTok (US$2 billion) and YouTube (US$1.2 billion).

The study also found that Snapchat derived the largest portion of its overall 2022 ad revenue from users under 18 (41%), trailed TikTok (35%), YouTube (27%), and Instagram (16%).