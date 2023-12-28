Social Media Giants Capitalize on Minors, Urgent Regulation Needed

A recent study the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health reveals that social media companies collectively made over $11 billion in advertising revenue from minors last year. This alarming finding underscores the pressing need for government regulation in the social media landscape. It is evident that these companies have failed to implement adequate self-regulation measures, leading to potential harm to youth mental health and exploitative advertising practices.

To arrive at the revenue figure, researchers estimated the number of users under 18 on various platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube. By utilizing population data and survey information, they were able to estimate each platform’s ad revenue in 2022 and the time children spent on them. Through a simulation model, the researchers determined the ad revenue earned from minors in the US.

Lawmakers and experts have long highlighted the negative effects of social media platforms. These platforms, with their personalized algorithms, often lead children to excessive use, exacerbating mental health issues. In response, there have been legislative efforts in states like New York and Utah to restrict social media usage among minors. Additionally, Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, is facing legal action from multiple states for its alleged contribution to the mental health crisis.

Despite claims of self-regulation, social media platforms have shown an unwillingness to protect children from harm. “They have yet to do so, and our study suggests they have overwhelming financial incentives to continue to delay taking meaningful steps to protect children,” said Bryn Austin, a professor at Harvard and senior author of the study.

The lack of transparency surrounding social media companies’ earnings from minors is concerning. Online advertisements, especially when targeted towards children, blur the line between content and advertising, making them particularly insidious. The American Academy of Pediatrics has expressed concerns about the persuasive effects of advertising on children and their limited ability to resist it.

In response to growing concerns about children’s mental health, the Federal Trade Commission has proposed significant changes to the law governing online companies’ tracking and advertising to minors. These changes include defaulting targeted ads to kids under 13 and limiting push notifications.

According to the study, YouTube earned the highest ad revenue from users aged 12 and under, followed Instagram and Facebook. For users aged 13-17, Instagram garnered the highest ad revenue, trailed TikTok and YouTube. The researchers also noted that Snapchat had the largest proportion of its ad revenue derived from users under 18.

In conclusion, urgent government regulation is necessary to address the exploitation of minors social media giants. Greater transparency, enhanced self-regulation, and protective measures are imperative to safeguard the mental well-being of children and curtail harmful advertising practices.