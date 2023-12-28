Study Reveals Social Media Companies Earned Over $11 Billion in U.S. Advertising Revenue from Minors

A recent study conducted the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health has revealed that social media companies collectively earned more than $11 billion in U.S. advertising revenue from minors in the previous year. The researchers behind the study argue that this highlights the urgent need for government regulation of social media platforms, as these companies have failed to effectively self-regulate their practices.

The researchers arrived at the revenue figure estimating the number of users under 18 on popular platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube. They then utilized data from research firms and parental control apps to estimate each platform’s U.S. ad revenue and the amount of time children spent on them. Through a simulation model, they were able to estimate the total ad revenue earned from minors in the U.S.

This study adds to the growing concern surrounding the negative effects of social media on youth mental health. Lawmakers in several states, including New York and Utah, have already introduced or passed legislation to address these concerns. Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, is also facing legal action from multiple states for its alleged contribution to the mental health crisis.

Despite claims of self-regulation from social media platforms, the researchers argue that they have yet to take meaningful steps in protecting children. The financial incentives to prioritize revenue generation are seen as a significant barrier to implementing effective safeguards.

Children’s vulnerability to targeted advertising has long been a concern, with online ads having the potential to blur the line between content and advertisements. The American Academy of Pediatrics has highlighted the susceptibility of children to persuasive advertising due to their immature critical thinking skills. The Federal Trade Commission has recently proposed changes to existing laws to restrict targeted ads to children under 13 and limit push notifications.

According to the study, YouTube generated the highest ad revenue from users aged 12 and under, followed Instagram and Facebook. Instagram, on the other hand, earned the most ad revenue from users aged 13-17, followed TikTok and YouTube. Snapchat was found to derive the largest share of its ad revenue from users under 18.

With the continued growth of social media and its impact on young users, the need for regulatory measures to protect children’s wellbeing remains paramount.